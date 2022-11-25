Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,997 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Eaton worth $42,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,845. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $174.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.