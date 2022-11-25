Commerce Bank Sells 3,912 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $127,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,138. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

