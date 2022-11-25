Commerce Bank Sells 42,861 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,861 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.12. 156,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $469.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

