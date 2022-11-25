Commerce Bank Sells 82,885 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $105,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. 90,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

