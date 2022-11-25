Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.62% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $69,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.