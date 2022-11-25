Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €9.50

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.65) to €8.00 ($8.16) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.30 ($9.49) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.68.

CRZBY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

