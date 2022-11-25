Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Approximately 6,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 206,594 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $11.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.3 %

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

