Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.75. Compass shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,330 shares.

COMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Compass Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.12.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

