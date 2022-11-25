Compound Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Compound has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $38.19 or 0.00230839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $277.53 million and $13.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00120628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060126 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Compound

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.15839916 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $12,632,586.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

