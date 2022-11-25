Compound Price Down 7% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $37.19 or 0.00225629 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $270.30 million and $13.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00122405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00060531 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.3231337 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $17,873,904.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

