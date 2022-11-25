Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 495 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

