Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,583. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

