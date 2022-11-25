Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 111,930 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 12,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,905. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

