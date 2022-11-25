Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.