Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

