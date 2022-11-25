Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.95. 30,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

