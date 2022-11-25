Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.66. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,910. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

