Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,813. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

