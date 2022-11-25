Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 586.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $298.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.