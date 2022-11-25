Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 107,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

