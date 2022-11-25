Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $279.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $256.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average is $241.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

