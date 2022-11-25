Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.43.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

