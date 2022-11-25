Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.25.
Copa Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE CPA opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
