Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CPA opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.