Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $535.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.38 and its 200-day moving average is $498.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.