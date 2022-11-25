Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.10. Couchbase shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,436 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

