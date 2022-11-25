Cowen Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:W opened at $32.91 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.