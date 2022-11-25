CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.10

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.10 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $891.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CRA International by 58.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRA International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.