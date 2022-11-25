Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $725,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 79,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,111. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $400.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

