Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $729,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

