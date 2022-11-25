Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183,604 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Pfizer worth $459,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

