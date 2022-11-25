Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $287,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.38 and a 200-day moving average of $498.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

