Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Intuit worth $205,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.11.

INTU stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average of $409.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.