Credit Suisse Group Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

H stock opened at C$36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.59. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

