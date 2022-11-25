Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 405062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
