Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $117,045.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,054.80.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 132.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 141,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

