CSFB Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$33.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LB. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$33.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 134.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

