CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Trading 5.4% Higher

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF)'s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

