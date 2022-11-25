CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Announces Earnings Results

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 154.12% and a negative net margin of 403.86%.
CURE Pharmaceutical Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.52.
CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CURE Pharmaceutical (CURR)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.