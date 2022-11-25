CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Announces Earnings Results

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 154.12% and a negative net margin of 403.86%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.52.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

