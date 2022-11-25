CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 3.1 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.