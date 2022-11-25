CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 3.1 %
CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Articles
