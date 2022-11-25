Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $213,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $671.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.26. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.