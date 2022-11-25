DA Davidson Cuts Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $9.50

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 201,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.