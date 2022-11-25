DA Davidson Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $30.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.
TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
