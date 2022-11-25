DA Davidson Raises Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $29.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.66. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 225,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

