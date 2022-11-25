Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

