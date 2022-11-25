David Eric Rauch Buys 180,000 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) Director David Eric Rauch purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:WTER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 515,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,648. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alkaline Water by 151.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alkaline Water in the first quarter worth $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alkaline Water by 42.0% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkaline Water in the first quarter worth $36,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

