David Eric Rauch Buys 180,000 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) Director David Eric Rauch purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alkaline Water Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WTER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 515,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,648. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkaline Water
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.
