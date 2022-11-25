Decentraland Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $739.95 million and $48.14 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

