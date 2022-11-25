Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $94.56 million and approximately $153,441.30 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.98 or 0.00054393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.00 or 0.08457824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00480574 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.66 or 0.29485168 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

