DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $115,976.32 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

