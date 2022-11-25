DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $62.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00122450 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00226542 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00060652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,760,173 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.