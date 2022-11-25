Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $475.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Argus from $420.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $437.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.88. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.