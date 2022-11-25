Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

